BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County SPCA stopped by this morning with Gracie.

She’s a two-year-old terrier-pitbull mix.

She’s described as a sweetheart, great with kids, and quiet.

The SPCA calls her a couch potato.

If you want to bring Gracie home, and you have another dog, the SPCA is asking that you do a meet-and-greet first,