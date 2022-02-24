BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Gypsy! She’s three months old and looking for a home to call her own.
This border collie/boxer mix is up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
You can learn more about adopting Gypsy here.
