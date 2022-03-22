BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Jude! He’s up for adoption through Diamonds in the Ruff.

Jude is 8 years old and good with cats. If you’re interested in making him part of your family, click or tap here.

Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.