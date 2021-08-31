Mel’s Mutts: Just Jack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning on Wake Up!, we introduced you to an adoptable pup whose name is “Just Jack!”

Just Jack is available through Buffalo Underdogs. For more information on how you can welcome him into your home, click or tap here.

