Mel’s Mutts: LB and Buster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet LB and Buster!
Although Buster is not yet up for adoption, Joyful Rescues is looking to find a home for LB as soon as they can.
Learn more about them here and see more adoptable animals below.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.