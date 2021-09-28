Mel’s Mutts: LB and Buster

Mel's Mutts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet LB and Buster!

Although Buster is not yet up for adoption, Joyful Rescues is looking to find a home for LB as soon as they can.

Learn more about them here and see more adoptable animals below.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now