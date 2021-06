BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Political experts have referred to Mayor Byron Brown's failed primary run as one of complacency. Now that he is mounting a write-in challenge against Democratic nominee India Walton, he has signaled a different strategy will be used.

"I take full responsibility. I apologize to the voters. I can't go back. I can only go forward," Brown said of his primary strategy during the launch of his general election write-in campaign on Monday.