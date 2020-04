Meet Lewis.

We’re told this sweet 6-year-old boy is a goofy and affectionate fella who loves to go on long walks and loves to snuggle.

He can live with other dogs, but has to do a meet-and-greet first.

Lewis is also ok with cats.

Due to his size, he’d do best in a household with kids over 13.

He’s available for adoption through Diamonds in the Ruff. Contact them at Diamondunderdogs@Yahoo.com.