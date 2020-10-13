Mel’s Mutts: Lily

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lily’s look for a home!

She’s currently available for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue after being brought in from a high-kill shelter in Georgia.

Previously, Lily was used for breeding. The 6-year-old Pitbull mix would do best in a home without other dogs.

If you’d like to learn more about her, click this link or send an email to BuddysRescue@yahoo.com.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.