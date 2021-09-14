Mel’s Mutts: Nigel & Bentley

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, we were introduced to a couple of cool canines at Awesome Paws.

Nigel and Bentley are looking for a loving home. If you’re interested in adopting them, watch the video above and learn more here.

Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.