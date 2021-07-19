Mel’s Mutts: Resurgence to the Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kim LaRussa from Ten Lives Club joined us on Wake Up! Monday morning to discuss a fun event benefitting local animal shelters.

Resurgence Brewing Company is raising money for local animal shelters with a contest that could see your pet on a can of beer.

It’s the Buffalo’s Top Dog & Coolest Cat contest. The brewery is searching for the canine and feline faces that will be featured on its new summer brew.

Only one dog and one cat will be chosen, and all proceeds from the contest, including votes, will benefit the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and Ten Lives Club.

You can learn more about the contest here.