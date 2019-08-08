Mel’s Mutts: Ricco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought in a sweet American Bulldog mix to News 4 on Thursday morning.
Ricco is five years old and looking for a home.
If you’re interested in adopting him, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.
