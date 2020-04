BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Rusty! He’s a seven-year-old Dachshund mix in need of a home.

Rusty, who will be available for adoption on April 21 through Open Arms Rescue, is calm, quiet and loves to cuddle.

He’s also up to date on all his shots, housebroken and neutered.

To fill out an application to adopt him, go to OARWNY.org

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.