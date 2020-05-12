Mel’s Mutts: Sadie

Coronavirus
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-year-old border collie/pointer mix is looking for a home!

Sadie is currently at the Cattaraugus County SPCA. She enjoys going for walks, running around outside and curling up on the couch. She also does well with other dogs.

Although she’s shy at first after going through a lot in life, the SPCA says that once you gain her trust, she’ll be your best friend.

Learn more about how you can adopt her here.

