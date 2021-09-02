Mel’s Mutts: Sawyer and Scout

Mel's Mutts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for puppies, Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue has them.

We got to meet Sawyer and Scout Thursday morning on Wake Up! They and their two siblings will be up for adoption in about a week after coming to western New York from an overcrowded shelter in Georgia.

For more information on how you can adopt an animal, click or tap here.

More Adoptable Animals

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now