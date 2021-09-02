Mel’s Mutts: Sawyer and Scout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for puppies, Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue has them.
We got to meet Sawyer and Scout Thursday morning on Wake Up! They and their two siblings will be up for adoption in about a week after coming to western New York from an overcrowded shelter in Georgia.
For more information on how you can adopt an animal, click or tap here.
