BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bearing a resemblance to the cartoon character himself, meet Scooby!

Scooby is up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue. He’s a two-year-old Belgian Malinois mix.

You can tell by the video that Scooby’s got a lot of energy, so he would probably do best in a home with kids that aren’t too young.

To learn more about adopting him, watch the video above and click/tap here.