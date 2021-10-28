Mel’s Mutts: Sheila

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Sheila! She’s up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
You can learn more about bringing her into your home in the video above and at this link.
