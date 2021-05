ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) -- In 2003, a grand jury exonerated several Erie County Holding Center deputies of criminal fault in the death of a 28-year-old man they were attempting to move to a local hospital.

The decision turned controversial only when the State Commission of Correction found that Michael Bennett’s 2002 death was preventable if he had received proper urgent mental health care while he was in the holding center.