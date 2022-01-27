Mel’s Mutts: Stella & Sophie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, we got to meet Stella and Sophie! They’re up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

You can learn more about adopting a dog through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue here.

