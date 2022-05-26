BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Tahiti!
This nine-month-old Terrier/Chihuahua mix is looking for a home and is currently up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.
To learn more about Tahiti, watch the video above and click or tap here.
More Adoptable Animals
Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.