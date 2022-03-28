BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Tiva! She’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Tiva’s 5 years old and would prefer to be the only dog in the home. For more information on adopting her, watch the video above and click/tap here.

