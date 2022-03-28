BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Tiva! She’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.
Tiva’s 5 years old and would prefer to be the only dog in the home. For more information on adopting her, watch the video above and click/tap here.
Mel's Mutts
Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.