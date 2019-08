BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joyful Rescues brought Wynona to Wake Up! on Tuesday morning.

The 10-year-old dog came to western New York from a high kill shelter in West Virginia.

She’s believed to be a Wheaton Terrier/Bearded Collie/Poodle mix.

If you’re interested in adopting Wynona, she is a friendly dog, and good with kids, but would do best in a home where she’s the only dog.

Joyful Rescues can be reached at (716) 372-3661.