Mel’s Mutts: Zeke

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Zeke! He’s up for adoption through the Niagara County SPCA.

Zeke is an eight-year-old boxer with special needs. He requires a chair when he eats and drinks, and has early kidney failure.

He’s looking for a loving home, and if you think that home might be yours, click or tap here.

