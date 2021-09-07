Mel’s Mutts: Zeke

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Zeke! He’s up for adoption through the Niagara County SPCA.

Zeke is an eight-year-old boxer with special needs. He requires a chair when he eats and drinks, and has early kidney failure.

He’s looking for a loving home, and if you think that home might be yours, click or tap here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.