CITY OF TONAWANDA (WIVB) -- The City of Tonawanda has new leadership. Monica Ljiljanich said she's always taught her children to be active participants in their community; and on Saturday, Ljiljanich was sworn in as the First Ward Councilwoman in the city.

"It's important for all of us to not be passive in life, and this is just one small way to be involved," she said. "Honestly, my only goal at this point is to be an active listener and reflect back the interests of my community."