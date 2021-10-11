SPCA Monday: Blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, we got to meet Blizzard — an eight-year-old malamute who’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Blizzard is part of the SPCA’s current promotion where dogs and cats who are at least one year old can be adopted for a fee chosen by the adopting person.

More information on the SPCA can be found here or by calling (716) 875-7360.