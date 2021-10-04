SPCA Monday: Jasper

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Jasper!

This three-year-old pit bull mix is currently up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County. Jasper is deaf, and has been with the SPCA for two months.

Right now, the SPCA is letting anyone who wants to adopt him name their price. So, he could be yours for as much or as little as you’d like to pay.

“Jasper came to us from the local community, and we are looking forward to helping him find his forever home,” the SPCA says.

If you’d like to learn more about welcoming Jasper into your home, click or tap here.