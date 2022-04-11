BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, News 4 received a visit from Middleton! He’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Middleton is 7 years old and looking for a new home. If you’re interested in the possibility of that home being yours, click or tap here.

