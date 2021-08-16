SPCA Monday: Sophie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday on News 4, we got to meet Sophie! She’s 11 years old and in need of a forever home.

Sophie’s available through the SPCA Serving Erie County. If you’re interested in bringing her into your home, click or tap here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.