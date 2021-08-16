SPCA Monday: Sophie

Mel's Mutts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday on News 4, we got to meet Sophie! She’s 11 years old and in need of a forever home.

Sophie’s available through the SPCA Serving Erie County. If you’re interested in bringing her into your home, click or tap here.

More Adoptable Animals

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now