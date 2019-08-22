Morning Rush: Thursday, Aug. 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Colleges across our region have thousands moving in on campus, today. Move in day is a sign that summer is coming to a close, but it also marks a new beginning for the 1700 freshman enrolled at Buffalo State College this semester.

"It's miserable but it's exciting. I'm just learning everything that's going on," said incoming freshman, Joseph Gonzalez. "I'm so nervous! Where I fit in, how I'm going to fit in,"said incoming freshman, Samira Issa.