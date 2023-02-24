BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kara Oliver-Perez dealt with one of the hardest losses one can face after she tragically lost her infant son, but since then, she’s worked to turn that loss into something.

“What keeps me going is that my story will be someone else’s survival guide,” Oliver-Perez said.

Oliver-Perez authored two books, Peace, King and You Go, Girl, both of which are letters of love and support to children, and she discussed her works as well as her story on Wake Up Friday morning.

You can find out more about Oliver-Perez’s story in the videos above and below.