BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, the students of the Music Academy of Western New York will be performing “Les Miserables.”

Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, they gave us a performance previewing what’s in store. We also heard from Dylan Saglian, who’s playing Jean Valjean in the musical.

Performances are taking place on July 23 and 24. You can get tickets here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.