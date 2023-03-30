BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chuck Hayes, the vice president of marketing and communications for Elderwood, says nursing homes have been underfunded for more than a decade.
With the New York State budget due for approval by Saturday, nursing home advocates are calling for more Medicaid reimbursements.
In the video above, Hayes explains why things have become so expensive. Watch it to learn more.
