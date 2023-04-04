BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You love them or hate them — Peeps. This past week, we asked Twitter users how they feel about the divisive holiday treat.

Much to Abby Fridmann’s disappointment, most voters called them gross. Another fifth voted “Yum!,” while more than 11 percent (including myself) chose to let them get stale first.

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Peeps? 🐥 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) March 28, 2023

