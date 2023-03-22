BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 716 Paws is looking to find homes for some sweet puppies in need of lots of love.

These pups, who are roughly 11 weeks old, came to New York from Texas. They were found with their siblings in a cooler. In all, there were 10; eight in the cooler and two outside in the water.

On Wednesday morning, we got to meet Justice, Hope and Liberty. Allison Rosa and Nancy Dwyer from 716 Paws shared their story on Wake Up.

For information on adopting a puppy, watch the video above and send an email to info@716paws.org.