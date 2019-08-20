Back to School Immunizations

It’s that time of year again. Back to school often means back to the doctor for that yearly check up. Doctors say it’s a great time to make sure your child’s immunizations are in order.

In June, state lawmakers removed all non-medical exemptions from school immunizations, including religion. That means official proof of immunization must be submitted within 14 calendar days of the first day of school.

Parents or guardians of children must also show that they have appointments for all required follow-up doses within the first 30 days of school.

Several are required, including vaccines for measles, chickenpox and whooping cough. For a full list click here.

In some rare cases, students may be required to get blood work done ahead of the school year. Kaleida Health Laboratories makes sure it’s a comfortable process for children.