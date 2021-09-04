Backpack giveaway for Buffalo Public Schools being held today on West Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization, Buffalo Board of Education member Jennifer Mecozzi, and the Healthcare Education Project will host a backpack giveaway today (Sept. 4) from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Dr. Antonia Pantoja Community School of Academic Excellence (#18), 750 West Avenue in Buffalo.

Over 500 backpacks full of supplies will be given away, and there will also be informational tables from community groups and healthy snacks to celebrate the start of the 2021 – 2022 school year for Buffalo Public Schools.