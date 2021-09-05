Backpacks given away at Westminster Community Charter School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Promise Neighborhood is helping kids get ready to head back to the classroom.

The organization teamed up with number of local companies for a backpack giveaway at Westminster Community Charter School on Saturday.

They were filled to the brim with everything kids need for the school year, including pencils, paper and hand sanitizer.

Buffalo Promise Neighborhood says it feels good to give back and give children a reason to smile.

Kenya Peoples, Buffalo Promise Neighborhood financial coach, says “I think it’s just a great thing. You bring the community out. Everybody gets to have some fun. We have a balloon guy here, really just to soak up some sun after being on quarantine for the last year.”

Buffalo Promise Neighborhood is expected to give away nearly 200 backpacks.