Buffalo record label gets kids ready for school with backpacks and haircuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some kids heading back to school are getting a free bag of supplies and a haircut, all thanks to an up-and-coming record label that wants to give back to the next generation.

Hungie Recordz is a label in Buffalo started by the Portes family after their brother Christian was murdered on the West Side. They started the label in his memory, and to give back to the community to support kids in the area.

Free haircuts were given out, and the backpacks were filled with schools supplies. Organizers of the event got some help from the community to make the backpacks possible.

“The Teacher’s Desk donated us a ton of backpacks, they let us buy backpacks from them for $10 with everything already prefilled. Teacher’s Desk, you guys are amazing — you are doing a great job,” said Aiden Portes.

Organizers say first impressions matter the most, so they want kids to look and feel confident with their new haircuts.