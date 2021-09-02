Fruit Belt Coalition sponsoring back-to-school vaccination clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to get eligible kids vaccinated and ready for school, the Fruit Belt Coalition is sponsoring a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The clinic will take place Saturday, September 11th from Noon to 4 p.m. at the coalition’s sanctuary garden on Mulberry Street in Buffalo.
Since the focus is on kids ages 12-18, the Pfizer vaccine will be given. There will also be backpacks with school supplies and other help to get kids ready for the new school year.
