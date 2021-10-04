Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
India Walton vs. Byron Brown – Buffalo Mayor Race
Transition of Power – Gov. Hochul
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
National
Around New York
Education
Ready 4 School
Grade A+ Teachers
News 4 Investigates
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Wake Up
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Ex-Facebook data scientist alleges social network fed the Capitol riot, chooses profits over safety
First Nobel Prize of the year honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors
Bright meteor caught on camera in Colorado
Video
Cost of crude oil keeping gas prices high
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Bills Stadium Discussions
Buffalo Bisons & Baseball
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Jerry Sullivan
Community
Make-A-Wish
Where To Get Vaccinated
Contests
Shop Small 716
BestReviews
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Huddle For Hunger Week 2021
Hunger Action Month
Destination NY
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram
About Us
Contact Us
News 4 Mobile Apps
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Grade A+ Teachers
Grade A+ Teacher: Karen Ginestre
Video
Grade A+ Teacher: Annika Putney
Video
Grade A+ Teacher: Jo Ann Wiatrowski
Video
Trending Now
Watch News 4 Now
Highmark Stadium loses power during Bills-Texans due to car accident, affecting CBS broadcast
Patient taken back inside Mercy Hospital after walking out without staff knowing
Video
CVS Health offering Pfizer COVID booster shot to those eligible
4 Warn Weather
Great Pumpkin Farm weigh-off winner crowned
Video
CWA strike continues as union and Catholic Health fail to meet at the bargaining table to resume negotiations
Video
West Seneca teen shot in both legs on Broadway Saturday night
Video
Bills hand out second shutout of the season with 40-0 win over Texans
Sullivan: The complicated legacy of John Rigas: Convicted, disgraced … and beloved
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo