CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families are looking for ways to avoid breaking the bank when shopping for back-to-school clothes.
Thrifting at stores like Goodwill is one way parents can do this. News 4’s Hope Winter went there this week to learn more.
Ready 4 School
- How thrifting can help you save on back-to-school clothes
- Following the back-to-school list, and checking the price? Hear tips from a local financial expert on what you can expect this year
- Buffalo schools gear up for new school year; Parents hope to see improvements
- Getting kids back to bed as school gets closer
- If schools implement biometric technology, how will students’ privacy stay protected?
Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.