Salvation Army’s “Summer Day Camp in the City” wraps up with backpack giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A summer day camp in Buffalo wrapped up, by helping make sure children are ready for what’s next – the first day of school.

Summer Day Camp in the City is part of the Salvation Army’s youth empowerment program.

This week’s camp finished up Friday with boys and girls receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.

“We are thrilled to partner this year with Channel 4 and the ‘Ready 4 School’ and they have helped us to fill so many backpacks so today we’ll be giving those to children in our program, we are also grateful to Wegmans who have provided us with so many supplies that will go into every fully stocked backpack that we give out,” said Maj. Annette Lock of The Salvation Army.

Many supplies for the backpacks were collected during our Ready 4 School drive that News 4 conducted just a month ago. Students will be back in class in about two and a half weeks.