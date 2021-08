ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- First Line Brewing, the first brewery to open in the Village of Orchard Park, is celebrating 1-year in business and giving back.

When owners Shane Stewart and Michael Mairona opened the business in 2020, they had had the mission of creating great beer and hard seltzer, along with giving back to first responders. In the past year, they've given away $15,000 to different organizations. Those organizations include Tunnels to Towers, Waddle's Warriors and more.