TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) - Students headed into their first day at Charter School For Applied Technologies with smiles on their faces and ready for the year ahead.

This year's Kindergarten class will graduate in 2032, but staff here tell us it's never too early to start preparing for your career. "We expose our kids to state of the art, private-like education, where they are getting ready for careers and ready for college," said Superintendent, Andrew Lyle. "The choice is theirs when they graduate."