WATCH: Psychiatrist answers questions about easing the back-to-school transition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As kids prepare to go back to school in September, it’s important to consider the pandemic’s impact on students’ mental health.

Dr. Sourav Sengupta is a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Oishei Children’s Hospital and the University at Buffalo. He joined us on Wake Up! Monday morning to answer questions about easing the back to school transition.

Watch the interview with Dr. Sengupta in the video above.

