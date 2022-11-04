Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in!
- Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market
- Thursday through Sunday, Hamburg Fairgrounds ($11 admission, children under 12 are free)
- Vendors at the McKinley Mall
- Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (through December 17)
- Japan Culture Day at the Buffalo History Museum
- Sunday from Noon to 3:30 p.m. (Free admission)
- Fall Back
- Remember to turn your clocks back an hour before bed on Saturday night. The time change officially takes place on Sunday at 2 a.m.
- Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s
- Nov. 5 through Dec. 24
- Bella Kids Winter Sale
- Friday (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.