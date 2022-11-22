BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Mafia Snow Removal Services” — that’s what 26 Shirts is calling its newest design in wake of the snowstorm that pounded down on western New York.

It’s only for sale this week, and every purchase benefits the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

26 Shirts Founder Del Reid joined us on Wake Up! Tuesday morning to talk about it. If you’d like to get one, click or tap here.