BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Mafia Snow Removal Services” — that’s what 26 Shirts is calling its newest design in wake of the snowstorm that pounded down on western New York.
It’s only for sale this week, and every purchase benefits the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.
26 Shirts Founder Del Reid joined us on Wake Up! Tuesday morning to talk about it. If you’d like to get one, click or tap here.
- Buffalo Public Schools reopen, resume normal operations Wednesday
- Daughter not ‘the same’ since neighbor’s erroneous 911 call
- Judge to hear arguments on Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial
- New York drivers canceling trips due to gas prices, per report
- Teen charged in crash that killed 4 being arraigned
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.