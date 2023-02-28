BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sitting at a desk all day could be bad for your back. So, Tuesday morning, we were joined by Dr. Elizabeth Betancourt and Dustin Keicher from Infinity Wellness.
They showed us some stretches to help people relieve tension.
Find out what people who spend a good chunk of the day sitting down should know in the video above.
Latest Posts
- Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 tapes subject to security review, Republicans say
- Alvvays coming to Artpark near summer’s end
- Biden to travel to Selma for Bloody Sunday anniversary
- Nevada Democratic Party chair was convicted on a felony theft charge in the 1990s
- Bald eagle rescued after eating rat poison in Massachusetts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.