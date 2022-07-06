BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning on Wake Up, we joined by Simone Fancher and Jon Rowan from The Cheesy Chick.
They’ll be at Taste of Buffalo this weekend, but ahead of time, we got to enjoy some of their vegan pesto. You can hear what they’re bringing to the festival in the video above.
Latest Posts
- Boy killed, girl on life support after ATV hit-and-run crash in California
- WATCH: Low-impact ways to stay fit this summer
- The Cheesy Chick joins us on Wake Up! ahead of Taste of Buffalo
- Guitarist Carlos Santana collapses during performance in Michigan
- Frustrated Democrats express alarm over Biden’s powerlessness
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.