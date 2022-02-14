The signs of teen dating violence

Wake Up

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Sara Gartland from Haven House came to Wake Up! on Monday morning to discuss the signs of an abusive relationship, and what teens should be aware of.

For more information on Haven House and their services, click or tap here.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now