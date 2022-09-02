BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beth Machnica, the director of Health and Well-Being at Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, joined us on Friday morning to talk about healthy lunch options.

Check out some of these beneficial ideas as kids head back to the classroom, and learn some things you ought to keep in mind while packing their lunchboxes.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who joined the News 4 team in December 2017. See more of his work here.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.